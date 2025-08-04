Drake, Big Boi, Quavo & More Praise Magic City In New Doc Trailer

Atlanta's Magic City is much more than a world-famous strip club. It's where generations of the city's hip-hop and Black culture came together, pushed their expressions forward, and created community that extended far beyond its physical boundaries.

With that in mind, it's no wonder Starz will release Magic City: An American Fantasy, a five-part docuseries whose first episode will air on August 15. Per Billboard, Drake's DreamCrew Entertainment and Jermaine Dupri signed on as executive producers. Both of them appear in a new trailer for the show released on Monday (August 4).

"It’s one of the wonders of the world," Drizzy remarked in the teaser. "[It] became this place for people to flourish, Black music to flourish." "Y'all just done took over the club!" Dupri remarked concerning the unfortunate criminal crossovers at the club.

Of course, there are many others in this docuseries that show up in this new trailer. Quavo, for example, said "wouldn’t be a Migos without Magic City." Shaquille O'Neal revealed that he signed his Lakers contract in the club, and Big Boi recalled how the Outkast hit "B.O.B." got its first big debut there that spurred its hit potential.

Read More: Keke Palmer Recalls Dozing Off At Magic City With SZA

Magic City Docuseries

In addition, other guests include club founder Michael "Mr. Magic" Barney, Nelly, 2 Chainz, T.I., Killer Mike, and more. It will cover a lot of different contexts and developments that make Magic City such a staple, whether historically for Atlanta and Black culture or more specifically within hip-hop, R&B, and other artistic ventures.

"Magic City: An American Fantasy is a riveting behind-the-curtain look at one of the most unique places in Black culture," Starz's president of original programming Kathy Busby reportedly stated. "The docuseries’ unprecedented insider access and history unveiled from those who built its empire is a perfect complement to Starz’s slate of adult, culture-driving shows."