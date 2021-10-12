new trailer
- TVHBO Drops Thrilling "Succession" TrailerSpoilers for "Succession" Season 4.By Ben Mock
- Movies"Barbie" Trailer Is Chaotic Camp At Its Finest: WatchThe new trailer for the Margot Robbie-led film gives us a better glimpse at what we can except. By Noah Grant
- MoviesHalle Bailey And Disney Share New Trailer For "The Little Mermaid"The 30-second preview showcases many more hints as to what's to come in "The Little Mermaid."By Emily Burr
- MoviesHarrison Ford Shines In "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" Trailer: WatchA closer look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny aired during the 2023 Super Bowl.By Emily Burr
- Pop Culture"Don't Worry Darling" Trailer Stars Florence Pugh & Harry Styles In A '50s Psychological ThrillerThe Olivia Wilde-directed picture is due out on September 23rd.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNetflix's "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" Reboot Trailer Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine: WatchLeatherface is back from a five-decade-long hibernation on February 18th.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKanye West's "jeen-yuhs" Netflix Documentary Receives New Teaser Trailer: WatchThe "journey of Kanye West" will hit the streamer next month, on February 16th.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNew "The Batman" Trailer Shows Zoë Kravitz As Catwoman & Twitter Is Already ObsessedKravitz stars alongside Robert Pattinson in the Matt Reeves-directed film, set to release in March of 2022.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Atlanta" Season 3 Teaser Trailer Has ArrivedSeason three of Donald Glover's hit show is set to premiere on March 24th.By Hayley Hynes
- TV“Euphoria” Season 2 Trailer Is Pure Chaos In The Best Way Possible: WatchSeason two of the Drake-produced HBO series will premiere on January 9th.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureGabby Petito True Crime Documentary Will Premiere On Peacock This WeekendThe documentary has been titled “The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media.”By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture“The Matrix Resurrections” Trailer Sees The Return Of Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss“The Matrix Resurrections” will hit theatres on December 22nd.By Hayley Hynes
- TV“Stranger Things” Season 4 Trailer Shows Eleven Struggling At Her New School In CaliforniaHappy “Stranger Things” day!By Hayley Hynes
- TV“The Mandalorian” Spin-Off “The Book Of Boba Fett” Receives New Trailer From Disney“The Book of Boba Fett” will hit Disney+ on December 29th.By Hayley Hynes
- TVDonald Glover’s “Atlanta” Receives A Teaser Trailer For Season 3It’s been nearly 3.5 years since the season two finale of “Atlanta” aired.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesChris Evans Heads To Outer Space In New Teaser Trailer For “Lightyear”The Disney & Pixar animated film is set to release in the summer of 2022.By Hayley Hynes
- TV“Tiger King 2”: Netflix Shares Wild New Trailer For Show’s Upcoming SeasonSeason two of “Tiger King” is coming to Netflix on November 17th.By Hayley Hynes
- TVJohn Cena Reprises His Character From “The Suicide Squad” In New “Peacemaker” TrailerThe show is set to premiere on January 13th on HBO Max.By Hayley Hynes
- TV50 Cent’s “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 2 Trailer Shows Tariq In Some Serious TroubleThe new season is set to premiere on November 21st.By Hayley Hynes
- TVPaul Rudd Plays Will Ferrell’s Therapist In New Dark Comedy, “The Shrink Next Door”The Apple TV+ series is set to premiere on November 12th.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesNew “Scream” Trailer Shows Courteney Cox & David Arquette’s Return To The FranchiseThe new film will take place 25 years after the initial Woodsboro murders.By Hayley Hynes