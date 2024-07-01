Donald Glover Shares Trailer For New Film, "Bando Stone & The New World"

A new song from Donald Glover is dropping this week.

Donald Glover shared a new trailer for an upcoming film titled, Bando Stone and The New World, on Sunday night. In addition to directing and starring in the project, Glover will also handle the soundtrack under his Childish Gambino pseudonym. He posted the trailer on X (formerly Twitter) and confirmed that the first single from the soundtrack, "Lithonia," drops on Tuesday. It can be heard in the trailer for the film.

In the trailer, Glover plays the titular character, Bando Stone, as he attempts to make a delivery in a seemingly abandoned town. Eventually, he runs into two of the only people alive who warn him of the dangers of being outside at night. In response to Glover's X post, fans are stoked for the project. "Donald…you genius!! This is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen omg," one user responded. Another wrote: "we’re actually getting peak music omg."

Donald Glover Speaks During BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Donald Glover AKA Childish Gambino speaks onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Prior to the announcement, both the song "Lithonia" and the IMAX trailer for the film leaked online. In response, Glover went on a rant about the situation on social media. "That's another reason why y'all don't get good sh*t. Like, it's just for what? It's like we don't treat... It's not valuable enough like it's just a single... And I know who did it, Audiomack. F*ckin', no soup for you, you're not getting the album now. That's what time I'm on," he said.

Donald Glover Shares Trailer For "Bando Stone & The New World"