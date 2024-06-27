Childish Gambino Puts Alleged “Lithonia” Leakers On Blast

Earlier this year, Childish Gambino announced that his final two albums under his moniker are on the way. He went on to deliver a reimagined version of his 2020 LP 3.15.20. in May, Atavista. Now, fans are waiting on Bando Stone in The New World, which he previously said would drop this summer.
Earlier this week, a release date for the project's lead single "Lithonia" was revealed. At the time, it was said that the heavily teased track would arrive on July 2. Unfortunately, however, fans got the news a bit sooner than Childish Gambino would have liked. Recently, the hitmaker took to Instagram Live to share his reaction to the release date getting leaked, blaming streaming platform Audiomack. Needless to say, he wasn't happy about it.
Childish Gambino Addresses New Single Release Date Leak
In a clip from the Live, Childish Gambino explained his frustration, also arguing that leaks like this are part of the reason fans don't get more new music from their favorite artists. "That's another reason why y'all don't get good sh*t. Like, it's just for what? It's like we don't treat... It's not valuable enough like it's just a single... And I know who did it, Audiomack. F*ckin', no soup for you, you're not getting the album now. That's what time I'm on." He ended the stream after that, leaving viewers with several questions.
It remains unclear exactly what this means for the release of "Lithonia," or for the rest of Bando Stone in The New World. With that being said, fans can only hope that this won't impact the rest of the project and that they'll still get to hear the new album this summer. What do you think of Childish Gambino's recent response to his "Lithonia" release date getting leaked earlier this week? Are you looking forward to hearing Bando Stone in The New World? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.