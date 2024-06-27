Childish Gambino Puts Alleged “Lithonia” Leakers On Blast

Childish Gambino is fed up.

Earlier this year, Childish Gambino announced that his final two albums under his moniker are on the way. He went on to deliver a reimagined version of his 2020 LP 3.15.20. in May, Atavista. Now, fans are waiting on Bando Stone in The New World, which he previously said would drop this summer.

Earlier this week, a release date for the project's lead single "Lithonia" was revealed. At the time, it was said that the heavily teased track would arrive on July 2. Unfortunately, however, fans got the news a bit sooner than Childish Gambino would have liked. Recently, the hitmaker took to Instagram Live to share his reaction to the release date getting leaked, blaming streaming platform Audiomack. Needless to say, he wasn't happy about it.

In a clip from the Live, Childish Gambino explained his frustration, also arguing that leaks like this are part of the reason fans don't get more new music from their favorite artists. "That's another reason why y'all don't get good sh*t. Like, it's just for what? It's like we don't treat... It's not valuable enough like it's just a single... And I know who did it, Audiomack. F*ckin', no soup for you, you're not getting the album now. That's what time I'm on." He ended the stream after that, leaving viewers with several questions.