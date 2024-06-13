Zack Fox Shares Teaser Trailer For Childish Gambino-Assisted Anime "YOPPAMAN"

A full three minutes of the show was shared with fans online.

Zack Fox is already a comedian, rapper, writer, and general internet personality at large. But he's expanding the range of his creative output even further in the world of anime. That's coming with a new project called YOPPAMAN which just got its first trailer earlier this week. Fox shared a full three minutes of the project to YouTube with a description that explained how it came to be. "Our question was simple: What if the employees at a dilapidated 24 hour diner (a la Waffle House) beat so many peoples' asses that they got enlisted to protect earth in shiny bodysuits" the description reads.

In the second paragraph, he reveals a surprise collaborator. Fox is no stranger to working with big names as he's crossed over with the likes of Thundercat and Flying Lotus in the past. But this time it was Childish Gambino and his GILGA outfit that helped Fox achieve his anime vision. "In 2023 we introduced Donald Glover to the idea and he was hype to help us build it and it's been a blessing having him and the folks at GILGA share their platform and resources with us. As a gift to y'all we funded a lil short with our own bread so we can show you a piece of our universe instead of trying to tell you. Hope y’all enjoy it. Tell your friends about YOPPAMAN," the description concludes. Check out the trailer they shared below.

Zack Fox Unveils New Anime Series

Earlier this year, Donald Glover announced the "final" two Childish Gambino projects. The first was called Atavista, which was simply a finished version of the project he released in 2020 3.15.2020. He also confirmed that another new album called Bando Stone and The New World will drop later this summer.

What do you think of Zack Fox collaborating with Donald Glover on an upcoming anime comedy series? Are you looking forward the to alleged final Childish Gambino album coming later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

