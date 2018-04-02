cartoon series
- TV"The Simpsons" Star Harry Shearer Steps Down From Voicing Black Character"The Simpsons" voice actor Harry Shearer relinquishes the role of Dr. Hibbert, and "The Cleveland Show" star Kevin Michael Richardson is set to play the Black character from now on.By Joshua Robinson
- TV"Big Mouth" Finds Jenny Slate Replacement In Ayo EdebiriUp-and-coming comedian Ayo Edebiri lands in the spotlight after being cast in the hit Netflix show.By Isaiah Cane
- TV"SpongeBob SquarePants" Spinoff "The Patrick Star Show" Is Coming To NickelodeonPatrick is finally getting his own show.By Madusa S.
- TVComedy Central Greenlights "Ren & Stimpy Show" RebootThe classic 90s adult animation is getting an update. By Madusa S.
- TVJenny Slate Resigns From "Big Mouth": Character "Should Be Played" By Black PersonShe announced her decision with a lengthy apology on Instagram. By Noah John
- TV"Rick And Morty" Writer To Pen Animated "Star Trek" Comedy"It’s a surreal and wonderful dream come true."By hnhh
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Super" Live Tour Releases Official US DatesGoku and friends may be hitting a city near year.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Super" Artwork Highlights Ultra Instinct Form & Female Super SaiyansThe new art was released in Japan. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Rick And Morty" Official April Fool's Day Parody Episode ReleasedRick and Morty are back... kind of. By Karlton Jahmal