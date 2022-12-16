If you know anything about Zack Fox, you know that he is one of the funniest people on the planet. He has hosted numerous shows throughout his career, and his Twitter account will always have you laughing. Additionally, Fox has proven himself to be a solid musician. The man has a few hits to his name, including the incredibly catchy “fafo.”

With Christmas just a week away, it would appear as though Fox has a gift for his fans. This early present comes in the form of a four-track EP called “Wood Tip.” Although Fox is mostly a comedian, fans will be very surprised by the direction of this new EP. Instead of delivering his signature hilarious raps, Fox has come through with a soulful project that has an 80s twist to it.

Since this project is only four tracks long, it won’t take you long to get through it. The longest song here is “can’t fight the devil” which comes complete with a feature from Diamond Cafe. Additionally, Diamond Cafe is also on the song “holdin’ on.” For the most part, however, Fox handles the singing by himself. Overall, you may find yourself surprised by just how solid his voice is here.

Fans are already praising the project, and it is easy to see why. The production throughout the project is stunning, and it matches the winter vibe quite nicely. There is a nice bit of replay value here, and if you love this kind of music, then Fox’s latest effort is right up your alley. Moving forward, we hope he continues to explore this sound.

As always, you can stream the new project, down below. Additionally, you can head to the comments section to give your thoughts on this surprising new EP. Furthermore, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Tracklist:

triflin’ holdin’ on ft. Diamond Cafe only thing on my mind can’t fight the devil ft. Diamond Cafe

