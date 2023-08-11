Zack Fox Comes Through With Bouncy New Single “dummy”

Zack Fox is someone who has always been known for his comedy. Overall, he is truly one of the funniest comedians out there. On Twitter, he is always rattling off some hilarious jokes that sometimes get him into trouble. At times, he has even been suspended for his antics. However, he continues to keep it pushing, much to the delight of his fans. Moreover, he has also been making waves thanks to his appearances on Abbott Elementary. At this point, Fox is a household name and it’s been amazing to see his evolution.

In addition to his life as a comedian, Zack Fox also makes music. He has a plethora of hits under his belt already. For instance, the song “fafo” was a viral sensation that still finds its way into a ton of playlists. Since releasing that single, Fox has come through with lots of new music. He continues to showcase his range, and if you’re a fan of his, you know that he has a wide range of influences. For instance, his last project had a ton of soul motifs throughout it. Now, he is back with a new song called “dummy” which features another new sound for him.

Zack Fox Is A Funny Guy

While listening to the song, you can hear some great dance and house elements as well as the soulfulness from his last record. Moreover, he is bringing some solid vocal melodies that will impress his listeners. He also brings forth some humorous lyrics, which is a staple of what he does at this point. Overall, this is one of those songs that will put a smile on your face.

