Donald Glover Debuts "Bando Stone & The New World Order" Trailer: What We Know So Far

Donald Glover gears up for the release of "Bando Stone & The New World Order" while preparing new Childish Gambino music.

Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, unveiled the first trailer for his highly anticipated new movie, Bando Stone & The New World Order. Debuting ahead of A Quiet Place: Day One screening on June 27th, Glover announced its premiere hours before on Instagram. Still, there’s very little known about the upcoming project, which will include an accompanying soundtrack under his moniker Childish Gambino. Let’s explore what we know about Bando Stone & The New World.

The Trailer Premiere

The two-minute trailer premiered exclusively in IMAX theaters on Thursday night after Donald Glover, in his Instagram post earlier that day, teased the trailer drop. The brief clip shows Glover's character, Bando Stone, joining forces with other survivors in a perilous journey through a world filled with giant, blood-thirsty creatures and electromagnetic traps. The trailer, not yet officially released online, has snippets captured by fans circulating on social media, adding to the anticipation.

However, the trailer's debut didn’t mean that Donald Glover and his team chose to share it online. So far, only the few fans who watched the movie in theaters caught a glimpse of the preview. Nonetheless, fan-captured footage surfaced online this morning, per HipHopDX, which you could view above.

Cast & Production

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 21: Actress Jessica Allain attends the world premiere of "Fear" at Directors Guild Of America on January 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Bando Stone & The New World is produced by RCA Records and Gilga, Glover’s creative hub. The film stars Jessica Allain, known for her roles in horror thrillers like Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Fear. The movie, exclusive to IMAX theaters, marks a significant collaboration between Glover and his production partners. The storyline focuses on Bando Stone, a musician trying to survive in a world overrun by extraterrestrial threats, whose sole skill is singing. The blend of horror, comedy, and science fiction signals that this movie will certainly be worth a watch.

Soundtrack & Album Release

Accompanying the film is a soundtrack album from Childish Gambino, expected to be his final full-length release under this moniker. While the release date of the movie remains unannounced, Glover has confirmed that the album will drop this summer. The lead single, "Lithonia," is set to release on July 2. Glover expressed frustration over the single leaking early. He blamed the streaming service Audiomack and vowing to withhold the album from them. Despite this hiccup, the anticipation for the single and the album remains high among fans.

Music & Tour

Bando Stone & The New World will be Glover’s second album release in 2024, following Atavista, an updated version of his 2020 LP 3.15.20. Glover's return to music is complemented by a massive world tour kicking off in August 2024. The tour will cover North America, Europe, and Oceania, and he will be joined by genre-bending artists Willow Smith and Amaarae. This tour marks a significant event in Glover’s music career, promising a blend of new and nostalgic performances.

The Rollout & Fan Engagement