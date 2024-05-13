Childish Gambino Announces His New Album Will Drop This Summer

Childish Gambino is back in the news cycles once again. Donald Glover's musical project has been quiet since dropping 3.15.20 back in 2020. But in the past few weeks news about the rapper and singer has erupted. It started with his new weekly radio series where he's been debuting new music and making some major announcements. The biggest came this week when he dropped a reimagined version of 3.15.20 called ATAVISTA. The new album featured updated versions of tracks from the original and the addition of a fan-favorite deep cut "Human Sacrifice."

Gambino also announced the official dates for his world tour taking place later this year. It begins in August with a North American leg featuring Willow as an opener. In October there's a second European leg where he'll be joined by Amaarae. Fans seeing the show won't just get to hear some of Glover's classic work but also some new material. He took to Twitter to reveal that the second of two albums he promised a few weeks ago is still on the way this summer. Per his original announcement, the second record should be composed of entirely new material. Check out the announcement tweet he made below.

Read More: Yeat Links Up With Childish Gambino, Teases "2093"

Childish Gambino Confirms His New Album Will Drop This Summer

Part of the new album Childish Gambino released is features a re-imagined version of the song "Little Foot Big Foot." The strangely dancy number was also accompanied by a surprisingly thoughtful music video that left fans theorizing online. The video has already racked up well over 500k views in the less than 24 hours since it originally dropped. Gambino also tweeted about his satisfaction finally having the finished versions of the songs released to the public.

What do you think of Donald Glover announcing that the second album he promised made up of all new material is arriving this summer? Are you looking forward to the release of the entirely new record? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Did Kid Cudi Just Shade Childish Gambino?

[Via]