Childish Gambino Promises His Next Tour Will Be The "Best Live Show You’ve Ever Seen"

Childish Gambino has big plans for his upcoming tour.

Childish Gambino says he'll give fans their money back if his upcoming tour isn't the "best live show" they've ever seen. He teased his plans for the New World Tour, which kicks off next month in Oklahoma City, during an appearance on Hot Ones. He says the shows will be entirely "for the fans."

"This last sunset walk is really about, this is for the fans," Gambino said. "This is for you. If this isn’t the best live show you've ever seen, after the song if you’re like 'Yeah, I gotta go,' you can leave and I will give you your money back. That’s how much I care about all of this. That’s not a joke. My lawyers will be like, 'It’s a joke.' But it’s not a joke."

Childish Gambino Performs At BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Donald Glover speaks onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

On the tour, Gambino will perform music from his new and final studio album, Bando Stone & the New World. The project serves as a soundtrack to his upcoming film of the same name. He announced the tour back in May, confirming that he'll be bringing along Amaarae and Willow along for select dates. It'll be his first time hitting the road since 2019. Check out Gambino's full appearance on Hot Ones below. Elsewhere in the interview, he discusses his time on the sitcom, Community, the legacy he's crafted as Childish Gambino, and more.

Childish Gambino Discusses His New Album On "Hot Ones"

Donald Glover dropped Bando Stone & the New World as his final album under the Childish Gambino moniker on Friday. It features collaborations with Chlöe, Flo Milli, Yeat, and several more artists. Before that, he re-released his album 3.15.20 under the name Atavista, earlier this year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Childish Gambino on HotNewHipHop.