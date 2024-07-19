Drake Fans Hear His Influence On Childish Gambino’s New Album "Bando Stone And The New World"

Today, Childish Gambino finally unleashed his new album, Bando Stone and The New World. The heavily teased project is the last under Donald Glover's rap moniker and makes full use of his versatility. As fans listen and share their reactions to the album on social media, however, many are pointing out similarities to other artists' music.
On tracks like "Talk My Sh*t" and "Yoshinoya," for example, fans swear they hear Drake's influence. They're sounding off on X, accusing Childish Gambino of stealing the Toronto hitmaker's style. "Tooooo much like Drake," one social media user writes. "This is clear as day Drake influence," someone else insists. Not everyone thinks Childish Gambino is guilty of style-biting, however.
Childish Gambino Faces Style-Biting Accusations Over New Project
Other commenters claim that this is a reach, and are arguing that Drake's own flow isn't original. "But Drake's music isn’t inspired by Drake," one user writes. "Drake doesn't have a style for anyone to copy from him," another says. Some even suspect that Gambino might have done this on purpose to throw some subliminal shade. Of course, this is still up for debate, but it wouldn't be the first subliminal of the project to get fans talking.
On Gambino's track "Survival" with Chloe Bailey, he also seemingly dissed Joe Budden. "They in the minor leagues, but I’m pro-Black / I bet he hate his mom, how you know that? / You got a podcast ’cause you can’t rap / You on some Fresh and Fit s**t, talking body counts / I count a body every time I’m on tracks," he raps. Previously, Budden claimed that Drake would beat Gambino in a rap battle, which could explain the apparent animosity. What do you think of Childish Gambino's new album, Bando Stone and The New World? Do you hear Drake's influence or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.