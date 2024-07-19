Drake Fans Hear His Influence On Childish Gambino’s New Album "Bando Stone And The New World"

Childish Gambino is facing style-biting accusations.

Today, Childish Gambino finally unleashed his new album, Bando Stone and The New World. The heavily teased project is the last under Donald Glover's rap moniker and makes full use of his versatility. As fans listen and share their reactions to the album on social media, however, many are pointing out similarities to other artists' music.

On tracks like "Talk My Sh*t" and "Yoshinoya," for example, fans swear they hear Drake's influence. They're sounding off on X, accusing Childish Gambino of stealing the Toronto hitmaker's style. "Tooooo much like Drake," one social media user writes. "This is clear as day Drake influence," someone else insists. Not everyone thinks Childish Gambino is guilty of style-biting, however.

Childish Gambino Faces Style-Biting Accusations Over New Project

Other commenters claim that this is a reach, and are arguing that Drake's own flow isn't original. "But Drake's music isn’t inspired by Drake," one user writes. "Drake doesn't have a style for anyone to copy from him," another says. Some even suspect that Gambino might have done this on purpose to throw some subliminal shade. Of course, this is still up for debate, but it wouldn't be the first subliminal of the project to get fans talking.