Childish Gambino Inspires Drake Beef Theories On "Bando Stone" Cut, "Yoshinoya": Stream

This is one of the most straightforward hip-hop cuts on "Bando Stone," bolstered by dynamic beats and a killer lyrical display.

Childish Gambino brought us a chaotic, lush, and vibrant sound to explore on his new album Bando Stone And The New World, but there are still some gritty and grounded moments by comparison. One of these is the track "Yoshinoya," which might be the most "standard" hip-hop song on the project when compared to the other lyrical performances and rap-style beats. This is thanks to some triplet flow variations in the first part of the song and a more hardened and aggressive boom-bap second half with calmly delivered but still fiery flows.

Given all of Childish Gambino's flexing and combative lyricism on "Yoshinoya," some folks think that this is a Drake diss. But there are about as many flaunts and smoke-seeking moments on the album as there are lines that indicate that he doesn't really care about industry drama. So whether or not Drizzy or even Joe Budden were Donald Glover's enemies on Bando Stone, it seems like his point was to show a contrast and internal conflict.

Regardless, "Yoshinoya" is still a really well-produced banger with plenty of quotables, and it will likely ring off at Childish Gambino's hotly anticipated tour. If you haven't heard this track or the rest of Bando Stone And The New World yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check it out on YouTube below. Down there, you can also find some standout bars from the track and the comments section for you to drop your thoughts on the song and album. As always, come back to HNHH for more of the hottest music releases around the clock.

Childish Gambino's "Yoshinoya": Stream

Quotable Lyrics
I'm allergic to the drama, you saw me and Tyler, I'm allergic to this rap s**t,
Made a song, but spent more time writing the caption,
I'm an actor, you can put that on set, I'm about that action,
My tweets all lower case, I saw these n***as capping

