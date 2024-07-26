Childish Gambino Producer Weighs In On Drake Diss Conspiracies

Gambino's producer is a man of few words.

Childish Gambino certainly has gone out with a bang on his final album, Bando Stone and The New World. The fifth LP is essentially a mixture of what has made him into the multi-hyphenate we know him to be. It seems that listeners are enjoying the record, regardless of what the sales projections are telling you. For context, the soundtrack-to-be is currently looking at top 15-20 debut on the charts. That will roughly translate to 35,000 copies sold. Overall, people cannot stop theorizing about the possibility that Childish Gambino did in fact diss Drake. "Yoshinoya" is the track in question and fans have been breaking down its lyrics since it dropped last Friday (July 19).

They feel there a lot of connections to the Kendrick Lamar battle, such as, "N****s don't know where I'm at, I found your house on a app / People around you ain't slatt, they plottin' hard when you slack". The first could be a callback to the cover of the "Not Like Us" single, while the second is a possible reference to "6:16 in LA" where Lamar says Drake's people are secretly plotting on him. With fans running around like chickens with their heads cut off, one of Gambino's producers felt the need to weigh in. However, he's more so just enjoying the show for now.

Childish Gambino's Producer Is Loving The Drake Diss Speculations

Michael Uzowuru, who had several credits on this album (not "Yoshinoya"), shared a screenshot of a TDE Punch tweet that reads, "lol". So, yeah, not much to work with there. But hopefully, all of this chatter around Gambino's farewell LP will drive up sales in the subsequent weeks. HipHopDX brought to light that his first week numbers have never been amazing. Like most of his releases, they tend to be an acquired taste and we predict that more and more people will come to appreciate what this LP is.