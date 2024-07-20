Drake Fans Are Convinced That Childish Gambino Named His Son After Him Amid Diss Rumors

BYGabriel Bras Nevares664 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Childish Gambino Son Name Beef Diss New Album Hip Hop News
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Donald Glover and Drake attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/VF18/WireImage/Getty Images)
While there isn't anything directly against Drake on Childish Gambino's new album, some theories have fans looking back at their history.

A lot of fans think that Childish Gambino is sending shots at Drake on his Bando Stone cut "Yoshinoya," which has many of them looking back at their history together and what could've gone wrong. In the process of fans "picking their side," though, many OVO die-hards are harping on the idea that Donald Glover named his second son "Drake" in 2018 after the 6ix God. Moreover, these followers clowned the multi-hyphenate for supposedly displaying such an obsession with Aubrey that his child needs to remind him of him.

However, others not only flipped this to mean that Drizzy is Childish Gambino's son, but also called out that it's the OVO fans who became too obsessed to realize that Drake is not an exclusive trademark term to refer to the Toronto superstar, but rather a very common name. Regardless, there's actually a lot of material here for a potential beef brewing. Many fans felt that Gambino's new album Bando Stone And The New World had a lot of Drake influence on it with the rap flows and the vocal tone, for example. Whether or not you agree, you can see the fanbases build their angles in real-time.

Read More: Childish Gambino Heaps Praise On Yeat After Their Bold New Collab

Drake Fans Think Childish Gambino Obsesses Over Drake... And Their Argument Is Very Ironic

Also, this isn't the only presumable beef that Childish Gambino possibly ignited on Bando Stone, as some bars on the album seemingly aim at Joe Budden. "They in the minor leagues, but I’m pro-Black / I bet he hate his mom, how you know that? / You got a podcast ’cause you can’t rap / You on some Fresh and Fit s**t, talking body counts / I count a body every time I’m on tracks," he raps on the cut. Ironically enough, Budden had said last year that Drake would 100% beat Gambino in a rap battle.

Nevertheless, all of these beef assumptions and arguments and all that don't matter at all, because Childish Gambino probably doesn't want beef with Drake. We already saw Glover's relative lack of love for Graham's Kendrick Lamar beef that popped off earlier this year. Also, for every potential subliminal bar at another MC on Bando Stone, there are three or four other lines that make it clear he doesn't care about any smoke. So at the end of the day, much like what the Kendrick situation eventually became, this is more about fanbases fighting each other through their favs rather than the artists actually being combative.

Read More: Drake Would Run Into Trouble If He Played "Family Matters" In Los Angeles According To Wack 100

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...