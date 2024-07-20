Drake Fans Are Convinced That Childish Gambino Named His Son After Him Amid Diss Rumors

While there isn't anything directly against Drake on Childish Gambino's new album, some theories have fans looking back at their history.

A lot of fans think that Childish Gambino is sending shots at Drake on his Bando Stone cut "Yoshinoya," which has many of them looking back at their history together and what could've gone wrong. In the process of fans "picking their side," though, many OVO die-hards are harping on the idea that Donald Glover named his second son "Drake" in 2018 after the 6ix God. Moreover, these followers clowned the multi-hyphenate for supposedly displaying such an obsession with Aubrey that his child needs to remind him of him.

However, others not only flipped this to mean that Drizzy is Childish Gambino's son, but also called out that it's the OVO fans who became too obsessed to realize that Drake is not an exclusive trademark term to refer to the Toronto superstar, but rather a very common name. Regardless, there's actually a lot of material here for a potential beef brewing. Many fans felt that Gambino's new album Bando Stone And The New World had a lot of Drake influence on it with the rap flows and the vocal tone, for example. Whether or not you agree, you can see the fanbases build their angles in real-time.

Drake Fans Think Childish Gambino Obsesses Over Drake... And Their Argument Is Very Ironic

Also, this isn't the only presumable beef that Childish Gambino possibly ignited on Bando Stone, as some bars on the album seemingly aim at Joe Budden. "They in the minor leagues, but I’m pro-Black / I bet he hate his mom, how you know that? / You got a podcast ’cause you can’t rap / You on some Fresh and Fit s**t, talking body counts / I count a body every time I’m on tracks," he raps on the cut. Ironically enough, Budden had said last year that Drake would 100% beat Gambino in a rap battle.