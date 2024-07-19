Drake Would Run Into Trouble If He Played "Family Matters" In Los Angeles According To Wack 100

Wack 100 had previously said that Drake isn't in any sort of danger in Los Angeles, so maybe he's suggesting a move on his part would change that.

Wack 100's spoken a lot on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, including a previous claim that Drizzy isn't really in any danger in Los Angeles. However, his new interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV changed tones slightly, suggesting that things could turn confrontational if the Toronto superstar chose to diss K.Dot in his home city. Furthermore, for the music executive, this parallels Rick Ross' recent incident in Canada where he played a diss against the 6ix God. Most importantly, though, Wack commented on how this beef is praiseworthy for its aversion to violence, contrasting with Boosie Badazz's recent statements to Vlad about rap beef turning violent.

"If Drake went to The Forum right now and performed 'Family Matters,' it would be a problem. The crowd would respond. You know what I'm saying?" Wack 100's comments on the Kendrick Lamar beef began. "And that's what makes this rap beef so monumental: it's not built on any of that [violence]. There's not even an inkling on that anywhere. There's nobody on Kendrick's side saying, 'We can't wait to run into Drake.' Nobody on Drake's side said, 'We gon' drop a bag on Kendrick.' Actually, it's people in the middle of it that's talking to both sides who said, 'Aright, are we done? We're done.' Drake knew that they was gon' shoot the video. He was warned. 'Yo, they gon' shoot this video.' Okay, cool.

Wack 100 Thinks Drake Would Provoke Some Fighting If He Played "Family Matters" In Los Angeles

"So there's none of that," Wack 100 went on. "What Boosie was talking about, that's what it shouldn't have been. Because you really was dealing with a lot of stupidity and a lot of BS. A lot of that was pre-existing conflict that was already there. You in bad moods, you got this camp and this camp, they already beefing! They've been beefing for ten, 15, 20 years over this robbery, that chick, this homie got stabbed in the jail house, or whatever. This is Drake and Kendrick, so let's analyze it. What was Kendrick's first world tour? There we go. Let's look at the history. Their history starts with Drake allowing Kendrick to go on his world tour, right? Okay, great.