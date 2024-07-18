Wack 100 Reveals Why He Didn't Attend Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out"

Wack 100's talked a whole lot about Kendrick Lamar's concert, but now he finally spoke on why he didn't attend the Los Angeles bash.

After talking a whole lot about Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" concert in Los Angeles on Juneteenth, Wack 100 finally revealed why he didn't attend during a recent interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV. Moreover, he first clarified that he's got a close relationship with K.Dot and TDE, and that his absence wasn't because of any beef. Apparently, previous scheduling and commitments, such as rebuilding a podcast studio and tech issues the day of the show, prevented the music executive from showing up. In fact, he said that he only remembered the concert was going down once a friend texted him after it ended. Finally, Wack said that he doesn't feel the need to attend every one of Kendrick's events due to their strong connections and his respect and appreciation for the Compton native's music.

Previously, Wack 100 explained why his client The Game wasn't at Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" either. "If Kendrick or anybody from that camp needed Game, he would've been there," he remarked, adding that his appearance would've taken away from the spotlight on more current and young acts. Of course, a lot of fans instead presumed that there were issues between Game and Kendrick's camp given some previous alleged rifts and the former's relationship with Drake. But it seems like things are still not as clear.

Wack 100 Explains Why He Didn't "Pop Out" At Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth L.A. Show

"I don’t think Kendrick set out to unite the Crips and Bloods," Wack 100 said of Kendrick Lamar's "monumental" Juneteenth performance. "That wasn’t his angle. I think Kendrick set out to pull up those up-and-coming, underground artists of greater L.A. I don't think Kendrick's whole thing was to unite the Crips and Bloods. His whole thing was to show unity amongst all. And, guess what? If you one of those that's been hustling and been getting it, and you just so happen to be a Crip, or Blood, or whatever you may be, it's, 'Come on. We welcoming all with open arms.'"