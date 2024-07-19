Drake's Salamander Twitter Bots Seem To Return Against Kendrick Lamar And Fans Aren't Here For It

Of course, there's no way of verifying whether Drake is responsible for this, but folks still remember all the Pusha T salamander posts.

The infamous OVO-backing "salamander" Twitter bots are seemingly back at it, and it was only a matter of time before they emerged in Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar. Moreover, for those unaware, we're talking about some viral spam from a year or two ago that flooded feeds with theories about Push eating salamanders or being a salamander or some other weird stuff like that. While they had already appeared in the months since "Like That" came out, it seems like there might be a new surge from what fans reacted to on the social media platform. Of course, these aren't necessarily the 6ix God's doing, but whoever did launch them is not making him look very good right now.

Furthermore, this comes amid speculation from DJ Akademiks that Drake will sneak diss Kendrick Lamar on an upcoming track. If you are looking forward to a sneak diss, doesn't that take away from how "sneaky" it should be or are we calling it what it really is: a direct shot? Regardless, it was also expected that Drizzy eventually launch some subliminals in K.Dot's direction, plus all his other 2024 beef opponents. No matter how you slice it, this really isn't all that surprising.

Drake Salamander Bots Aren't Gone Yet

Elsewhere, Drake also caught flack and praise from fans over ScHoolboy Q's canceled Toronto show, with some accusing him of calling the cops and others claiming that people are just hating. Still, the fact that the venue that invited Q to perform is a Live Nation and Aubrey collaboration does raise some eyebrows. He also posted an IG Story wearing blue slides and a "Free Yayo" shirt after Tony Yayo spoke on rappers not talking about the Toronto superstar because they want to go to Canada still. "Blueslides" is a track off of the TDE MC's latest effort BLUE LIPS, so much like this salamander botting, it's a really nasty look for the "Wick Man" spitter even if it wasn't intentional.