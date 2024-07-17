Drake & Kendrick Lamar’s Feud Becomes Viral “Jeopardy!” Prompt

ACL Music Festival 2016 - Weekend 1
AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 01: Kendrick Lamar performs during the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 1, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)
The latest episode of "Jeopardy!" featured a category on hip-hop beefs.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef has made its way to Jeopardy! after the show featured a “Diss-Track-Tions” category on Tuesday night. As caught by Rolling Stone, the show highlighted several iconic beefs from throughout hip-hop history. For $800, host Ken Burns read: “In May 2024, these 2 competitors went back and forth with tracks like ‘Family Matters’ and ‘Meet the Grahams.'”

Contestant Isaac quickly buzzed in with the obvious: “Who are Kendrick Lamar and Drake?” For $2,000, the category brought up JAY-Z and Nas’ infamous feud. “The title of this hate letter from Nas to Jay-Z that shares its name with an anesthetic drug now means ‘to insult publicly,'” the prompt read, referencing the track, “Ether.” The other prompts included 50 Cent and Cam’Ron, The Game and Eminem, as well as The Notorious B.I.G. and 2Pac.

Kendrick Lamar Films "Not Like Us" Music Video In L.A.

Watts, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar smiles alongside Jay Rock, center, in between filming for the music video for "Not Like Us" at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

When clips of the incident made their way to social media, fans reflected on the impact of Lamar and Drake's feud. "This rap beef made it to mainstream TV and will go down in history," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another added: "This beef is gonna transform rap n culture in its entirety. Its transending the genre before our very eyes dawg like its crazy fr."

"Jeopardy!" Highlights Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Beef

The Jeopardy! segment comes after Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us," returned to number one on the Billboard Global 200 chart in the wake of him releasing a music video for the song. It also popped up to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 after the weekend of July 4th. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

