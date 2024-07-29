Boosie Badazz Declares Kendrick Lamar The Winner Of Drake Beef

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 22: Rapper Boosie Badazz performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024 at State Farm Arena on June 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Boosie Badazz says Drake isn't out of the race but there's a clear winner as of now.

Boosie Badazz says that Kendrick Lamar is the definitive winner of the feud with Drake thus far, but isn't counting the Toronto rapper out going forward. Speaking with VladTV, Boosie began by describing the music video for "Not Like Us" as "hard." When Vlad asked whether any debate can be made that Drake has won thus far, Boosie remarked that there's "no doubt" Lamar is ahead.

"There ain't no doubt. They still running," Boosie began. "When you run a race and one just stop, one still running. You still running. You stretching it to win the race. When you stop going, that's with anything, what you gonna do? You gonna lose the race." Despite thinking Kendrick is the clear winner thus far, Boosie doesn't think Drake is fully out of the race. "Not even close," he remarked.

Kendrick Lamar Films "Not Like Us" Music Video In Compton

Watts, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar dances during the music video shoot for "Not Like Us" at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In the comments section on YouTube, fans continued to argue over the beef. "Vlad is a true casual if he thinks that was Drake's first loss," one fan remarked. Another argued: "Drake lost cuz he was out rapped & defeated, not cuz he stopped making songs." Check out Boosie's full comments on the feud with Vlad below.

Boosie Badazz Speaks On Kendrick Lamar & Drake

Drake dropped his last song in the beef back on May 5 with "The Heart Part 6." In the time since, Lamar's "Not Like Us" has become the biggest track in the feud. He's since hosted The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert in Los Angeles as well, where he performed several of his Drake disses. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz as well as the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

