Charlamagne Tha God Explains Why Drake Never Truly Lost To Kendrick Lamar

Variety &amp; Rolling Stone's 2024 Truth Seekers Summit
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 15: Charlamagne tha God speaks at Variety &amp; Rolling Stone's 2024 Truth Seekers Summit on August 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
Charlamagne Tha God says Drake can spin the narrative.

Charlamagne Tha God says Drake can make the argument that he never truly lost his battle with Kendrick Lamar. Discussing the viral feud with his Brilliant Idiots co-host Andrew Schulz, Charlamagne explained that Drake went against far more opponents than just Lamar.

"He's got the perfect out to say he won the battle, even though we all know he lost," he began. "He never engaged with Kendrick one on one except for 'The Heart Part 6.' 'Push Ups' was more than one person. The 'Taylor Made Freestyle' was him telling Kendrick, 'Come on. Come with it, come with it, come with it.' 'Family Matters' he talks about a bunch of different rappers. 'Heart Part 6' is the one where he really just talked to Kendrick directly. So, all you gotta do is say 'I beat 20 people by myself.'"

Kendrick Lamar Films "Not Like Us" Music Video In L.A.

Watts, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar dances during the music video shoot for "Not Like Us" at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

When DJ Akademiks reposted the video on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. One Drake fan wrote: "Without Drake, these dudes have nothing to talk about. There savior Size 7 don’t give them nothing to talk about." A fan of Lamar countered: "Why people keep saying 20.. like 4-5 people said something. Ross made a song no1 talks about and ONLY Kendrick went back and forth keep pushing that mysterious '20' narrative."

Charlamagne Shares His Take On The Drake-Kendrick Lamar Feud

It's not the first time Charlamagne has made headlines this month for speaking on Drake. He previously theorized that the Toronto rapper is "hurting" after his viral speech on betrayal and fake friends. Be on the lookout for further updates on Charlamagne as well as Kendrick Lamar and Drake on HotNewHipHop.

