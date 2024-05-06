Charlamagne Tha God Believes Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Battle Is The Best He's Ever Seen

Charlamagne Tha God says that Kendrick Lamar and Drake's ongoing feud is the most interesting he's ever witnessed. Discussing the latest drama in the beef during Monday morning's episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne proclaimed that Lamar is currently winning. Lamar dropped "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us" over the weekend while Drake released "Family Matters" and "The Heart Part 6."

Charlamagne began discussing the topic by giving both artists props. He added: "They both gave us what I believe to be the greatest rap battle I have ever witnessed, personally. The two best of their generation in their prime. Never had a rap battle given us this much music. Every time one of them drops, the other person answered and musically, I don't think either one of them missed a beat. That was just my personal opinion but if you ask me who is up right now, it's Kendrick. And it's simply because his strategy has been better. He dropped the '6:16' record on Friday afternoon which caused Drake to drop 'Family Matters' Friday night and in no less than 30 minutes, Kendrick stepped on that record with his own record about Drake's family, 'Meet The Grahams.' Then Kendrick turned around and did what we was waiting on Drake to do and that's give us a diss bop. I gotta say Kendrick is up right now."

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 18: Dj Envy and Charlemagne performs in concert hosted by POWER 105.1 at Best Buy Theater on December 18, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic)

From there, DJ Envy disagreed with Charlamagne, instead arguing that "The Heart Part 6" put Drake back in front because it discredited several of the points Lamar had been making until then. Charlamagne countered that had Drake actually fed Lamar false information, he would have receipts from doing so. Check out their full conversation about the feud below.

Charlamagne Tha God Discusses Kendrick Lamar & Drake Feud

Lamar has yet to respond to Drake's "The Heart Part 6." Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud on HotNewHipHop.

