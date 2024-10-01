Wack 100 Clarifies He Never Accused Drake Of Sending Kendrick Lamar A Cease And Desist

The Game Hosts Special Screening Of His New Film "The Making of The Documentary 2"
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Music Manager "Wack 100" attends The Games special screening of his new film "The Making of The Documentary 2" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on September 28, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Keipher McKennie/Getty Images.)
Wack 100 says his words were taken out of context.

Wack 100 says he never intended to accuse Drake of sending Kendrick Lamar a cease and desist over his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Speaking with DJ Akademiks about the viral clip appearing to show him doing as such, he explained that he was only reading a post off of social media and the moment was taken out of context.

"I read a f*cking clip," Wack argued. "I wouldn't know if Drake sent a cease and desist. Why? Because I don't represent Kendrick in business or Drake in business so I wouldn't know if a cease and desist happened. I wouldn't know. All I did was read a f*cking clip." The viral clip stems from a livestream Wack did recently on Clubhouse.

Kendrick Lamar Films "Not Like Us" Music Video In L.A.

Watts, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar dances during the music video shoot for "Not Like Us" at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Wack isn't the first person to theorize Drake may have sent a cease and desist letter over the situation. After the NFL first announced the news, Charlamagne Tha God said on The Breakfast Club: “If he does ‘Not Like Us’ at the Super Bowl, I want the opening cords and then just the hook. If you think that the NFL and Roc Nation and a bunch of other people didn't get a whole bunch of legal letters yesterday from people with owls as their stamp. I promise you, you're not calling me a pedophile at the Super Bowl. I guarantee you, the OVO people sent so many legal letters yesterday.”

Wack 100 Clarifies His Drake Comments

Check out Wack's full clarification of his comments below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Wack 100 as well as Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

