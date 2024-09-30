Wack 100 Claims Lil Wayne Won’t Perform At Super Bowl But Will Pop Out With Drake Instead

There are a lot of rumors floating around about a hypothetical olive branch from Kendrick to Wayne, but Wack 100 is skeptical.

We can't remember the last time that a Super Bowl halftime show was so anticipated by the public for so many different reasons. Many are just excited to see Kendrick Lamar headline the performance, whereas some will still have Lil Wayne and Drake in the back of their heads. Amid the controversy over Weezy's omission from the New Orleans stage, many fans and media figures have different takes on whether or not they think Kendrick will bring him out. Wack 100 recently offered his two cents on the matter on No Jumper, and while his words are a bit vague, he claimed that fans shouldn't get their hopes up for that exact reunion.

"There's no Wayne tripping when Kendrick comes to Drake," Wack 100 began. "No, they all cool anyway. I'ma just keep it happy right now. Hopefully, Wayne will come out behind Drake in New Orleans with this situation. I don't think he will do it. No, [Lil Wayne is not coming out]. I know what's going on. He coming out, but not on that stage. He coming out halftime, but not on that, still. I know what's going on."

Wack 100's Latest Claim About Kendrick Lamar, Drake & Lil Wayne

Of course, the biggest argument against Kendrick Lamar inviting Lil Wayne as a special guest is the Drake beef. But there are even some people who think that the "Not Like Us" and "Family Matters" MCs will bury the hatchet at the Super Bowl. Fivio Foreign is one of the proponents of this theory that, if true, would probably make for one of the oddest and most divisive hip-hop moments of the contemporary era. Still, it doesn't change the fact that a lot of people want Tunechi to receive his due flowers in his home city come February 9, 2025.

Meanwhile, here's what NOLA native Big Freedia told TMZ when they asked about the Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne situation. "New Orleans is definitely sad that Lil Wayne is not the headliner," he expressed. "I think that they should have had some Southern artists for sure on the ticket. You know, I think the Cash Money and No Limit family should've definitely been involved. But who knows what's going to happen with the days ahead? I think [Kendrick inviting Wayne] would be a great gesture. And I think it would be a nice thing for Kendrick Lamar to do. I think he would definitely, you know, get his love from Louisiana and from down South if he was to make that happen.