Big Freedia Reveals New Orleans' Reaction To Lil Wayne Missing Out On Super Bowl Halftime

Big Freedia hopes that Kendrick Lamar can make it up to Lil Wayne and is crossing his fingers for an onstage moment.

The hip-hop world and beyond continues to debate the Super Bowl LIX halftime show controversy over Kendrick Lamar getting the headlining slot instead of Lil Wayne. No matter what your thoughts are on the subject, there are a lot of different ways in which this debacle could develop before New Orleans hosts the game on February 9, 2025. But what better place to look at than the source? Furthermore, NOLA native Big Freedia recently spoke to TMZ about the matter, sharing what he perceives as the city's general reaction to fellow native Tunechi not getting the main slot. Check out the interview clip by clicking the "Via" link down below.

First off, Big Freedia posited with a smile and a laugh that he should've been the one to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. "I should be up there making them bounce," he expressed. "But seriously, I don't think that it was just, you know... People don't really know, I guess, whose decision it was to have the headliner or whatever. And I think that, you know, me on the outside looking in, I think that Apple was the one who was able to pick the headliner because of that spot that Apple holds for the halftime show. A lot of people blaming Jay-Z, a lot of people blaming this one and that one.

Kendrick Lamar At Super Bowl LVI

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Kendrick Lamar performs in the Pepsi Halftime Show during the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"I think that it could be a collaboration effort for Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar to perform together," Big Freedia continued. "Who knows, you know, where the show might end up? New Orleans is definitely sad that Lil Wayne is not the headliner. I think that they should have had some Southern artists for sure on the ticket. You know, I think the Cash Money and No Limit family should've definitely been involved. But who knows what's going to happen with the days ahead?"