Ben Stiller’s Favorite Kendrick Lamar Song Is A Drake Diss

2024 Toronto International Film Festival - "Nutcrackers" Premiere
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 05: Ben Stiller attends the premiere of "Nutcrackers" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 05, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
Ben Stiller is a big fan of Kendrick Lamar.

Over the weekend, Kendrick Lamar announced that he'll be headlining the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The performance will take place in February of this year in New Orleans, and the announcement has earned mixed reactions from social media users. While many are excited to see Kendrick take the stage, others believe that the slot should have gone to hometown icon Lil Wayne.

As a result, Jay-Z and Roc Nation have been receiving a great deal of backlash. Regardless, at least one person is looking forward to the show, Ben Stiller. The actor hopped on Twitter/X earlier this week to share his reaction to the news. "Yes," he wrote simply, making it clear that he approves.

Ben Stiller Says His Favorite Kendrick Lamar Song Is "Euphoria"

Ben Stiller attends the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Of course, Stiller's brief reaction prompted fans to ask him some follow-up questions, including what his favorite Kendrick song is. According to him, it's "Euphoria," Kendrick's iconic response to Drake's "Push Ups." It's certainly a fan favorite out of Kendrick's Drake disses and appears to prove that Stiller sided with Kendrick amid the lyrical battle.

While Stiller may be overjoyed about Kendrick's upcoming performance, others continue to express outrage that Lil Wayne wasn't picked. There may be more to the story than what meets the eye, however. During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Budden claimed that he had some serious tea about the decision. "I'm hearing that there was an event where something happened backstage," he hinted before saying the tea was simply "too hot" to spill. What do you think of Ben Stiller revealing that his favorite Kendrick Lamar song is his Drake diss "Euphoria"? Are you surprised by this or not? What's your personal favorite? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

...