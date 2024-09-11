Ben Stiller’s Favorite Kendrick Lamar Song Is A Drake Diss

Ben Stiller is a big fan of Kendrick Lamar.

Over the weekend, Kendrick Lamar announced that he'll be headlining the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The performance will take place in February of this year in New Orleans, and the announcement has earned mixed reactions from social media users. While many are excited to see Kendrick take the stage, others believe that the slot should have gone to hometown icon Lil Wayne.

As a result, Jay-Z and Roc Nation have been receiving a great deal of backlash. Regardless, at least one person is looking forward to the show, Ben Stiller. The actor hopped on Twitter/X earlier this week to share his reaction to the news. "Yes," he wrote simply, making it clear that he approves.

Ben Stiller Says His Favorite Kendrick Lamar Song Is "Euphoria"

Ben Stiller attends the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Of course, Stiller's brief reaction prompted fans to ask him some follow-up questions, including what his favorite Kendrick song is. According to him, it's "Euphoria," Kendrick's iconic response to Drake's "Push Ups." It's certainly a fan favorite out of Kendrick's Drake disses and appears to prove that Stiller sided with Kendrick amid the lyrical battle.