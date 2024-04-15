Rick Ross Slams Drake-Affiliated Comedian Ben Da Donn Amid Feud: “Wash The Bottom Of My Yacht”

Rick Ross called out comedian Ben Da Donn on social media, over the weekend, after he voiced his support for Drake in their ongoing feud. Ben joked on Twitter about Ross’ recent diss track, “Champagne Moments,” making fun of the rapper for caring about who he follows online. On the song, Ross raps: “You ain't never wanna be a n***a anyway, n***a, that's why you got operation to make ya' nose smaller than ya' father nose, n***a. I unfollowed you, n***a, 'cause you sent a motherf*ckin' cease and desist to French Montana, n***a. You sent the police, n***a, hated on the dog project."

In response, Ben posted: “Imagine being 50sum tambout ‘AND THATS WHY I UNFOLLOWED YOU!!!!’ HMMMPPPHHH.” Ross caught wind of the tweet in an Instagram repost and wrote in the comments section: “Wash the bottom of my yacht.” When users told Ben to stay out of the drama, he fired back on Twitter: “Yall talkin bout stay out of it…Ima comedian…. But shiiiiiddd…. Roasting is what i COME FROM…. This aint nun but a lit roast session at the Lunch Table… Somebody tag me in.”

Read More: Rick Ross Trolls Drake At Club Concert Amid Beef, Responds To DMs With His Mom

Rick Ross Attends Grammy Awards

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Rick Ross attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Ben isn’t the only Drake affiliate Ross has called out on social media in recent days. He also took aim at Birdman after the Cash Money Records co-founder voiced his support for Drake. In a video on social media, Ross remarked: “Aye, that's where Birdman house was at, right over there. Stunna, that's where your house was at, right there. The little island over there."

Rick Ross & Ben Da Donn Go Back & Forth

Ross may have already responded to Drake’s leaked “Push Ups” diss, but fans are still eagerly waiting for word from Kendrick Lamar. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rick Ross on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Rick Ross & Drake Drama Leaves Joe Budden In His Feelings

[Via]