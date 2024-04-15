Rick Ross Targets Birdman For Drake Support Amid Viral Feud

Rick Ross switched targets to Birdman on social media, Sunday night, for the Cash Money Records co-founder siding with Drake in their ongoing feud. In doing so, he joked about Birdman living on a smaller island than him. "Aye, that's where Birdman house was at, right over there," Ross remarks in a video on social media. "Stunna, that's where your house was at, right there. The little island over there."

Birdman had announced his support for his longtime collaborator in a post earlier in the day. Sharing a throwback picture of the two of them, he wrote: "@champangepapai I'm riding with you 4L. I got ur bak surprise party CMRGYMCMGOVO @cashmoneyofficial."

Drake & Birdman Perform In Atlanta

ATLANTA - APRIL 20: Rappers Drake and Birdman perform during the BMI Unsigned Urban Showcase at the Havana Club on April 20, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Rose/WireImage)

The beef between Drake and Ross picked up when Drake mentioned him on his diss track, "Push Ups." While it also targeted Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, and more, Ross was the first to respond. Within hours he dropped a diss track of his own, "Champagne Moments." On his song, he rapped: "You ain't never wanna be a n***a anyway, n***a, that's why you got operation to make ya' nose smaller than ya' father nose, n***a. I unfollowed you, n***a, 'cause you sent a motherf*ckin' cease and desist to French Montana, n***a. You sent the police, n***a, hated on the dog project." Drake shared a text exchange with his mother in response, accusing Ross of being "angry" and "racist."

Rick Ross Trolls Birdman For Drake Support

Despite Ross' response, Lamar has still yet to comment on Drake's "Push Ups" diss track. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rick Ross and Drake as well as Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

