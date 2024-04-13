ASAP Rocky Credits Drake For Putting Him On In Resurfaced Clip Amid Feud

A clip of ASAP Rocky saying that he's eternally grateful to Drake for putting him on is resurfacing after he dissed the Toronto rapper on Future and Metro Boomin's second collaborative studio album, We Still Don't Trust You. The comments seem to stem from a radio interview early in Rocky's career. He says: "I forever owe Drake. The only person to put on for me when I ain't had nobody was Drake. I'm talking like Drake was the first person to put on before anybody. He didn’t want to sign me." He added that Drake recognized his "raw talent."

When Complex shared the clip on Instagram, fans took both sides in the feud. One of Drake's supporters wrote: "Drake really all these rapper’s Dad. Now his kids throwing a tantrum." A fan of Rocky commented: "Drake throws shots all the time and when these guys throw shots back, OVO and the fanboys start crying."

ASAP Rocky & Drake Attend FIFA 14 Launch Party

As for Rocky's new diss, it arrives on the track, "Show of Hands." He raps: “Claiming their partners are the best, I ended up with the least favorable/Emotions stirred over females, are you upset? I was involved before your child was conceived, I was the first, indeed/Trust is scarce, it’s always us, not them/Noticed your new release/It’s amusing how it appeared and disappeared.” Check out Rocky's past comments on Drake below.

ASAP Rocky Speaks On His Relationship With Drake

The diss is far from the only shots sent Drake's way on Metro Boomin and Future's new albums. Both Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd also seemingly threw shade at the rapper. Be on the lookout for further updates on ASAP Rocky on HotNewHipHop.

