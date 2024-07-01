Drake Didn't Win Any BET Awards Despite Having The Most Nominations This Year

This outcome for Drake wouldn't really be notable if it wasn't for Kendrick Lamar beating him in the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist field.

Drake is still at the top of the hip-hop game, and despite having the most nominations at the 2024 BET Awards with seven nods, the fact that he didn't win any of them isn't really a strong indicator of any waning success or all that important at the end of the day. Well, that would be the case if rap fans didn't have a clear example to clown him over when it comes to this year's awards concerning his big beef. Kendrick Lamar beat Drizzy in the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist category, an outcome that many folks online seem to agree with.

Regardless of what you think of the battle and who won it, it's pretty wild that the Toronto superstar dropped two projects over the last year and lost to someone with... what, five or six songs including features? Nevertheless, Drake fans can rest easy. Award shows aren't the end of the world, and this is just a result of this rap beef taking over every other pop culture narrative (the 6ix God didn't lose his awards because of the battle; just because other nominees got more pull this time around). We'll see whether his new collabs with Camila Cabello go the distance next year.

Drake At A Houston Rockets Game

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Also, we doubt that Drake cares at all about this. In fact, he's probably feeling very giddy and vindicated right now because, as he lost his nominations at the 2024 BET Awards, one of his big rivals right now learned a lesson about playing with him in his country. For those unaware, a group of OVO die-hards recently attacked Rick Ross and his crew for attempting to play Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" at a Vancouver, Canada festival. Everyone involved in this heated feud has trolled a whole lot during it, but these folks learn time and time again that online and on sight are two very different dynamics.