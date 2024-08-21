Shannon Sharpe's Kendrick Lamar And Drake Stance Leads To An Admission From John Cena

John Cena hasn't been listening to hip-hop in years.

Shannon Sharpe brought up the viral feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake during a recent interview with John Cena on Club Shay Shay. In doing so, he explained why he feels Lamar won the beef, which prompted the WWE legend to reveal he hasn't listened to hip-hop in many years. "I know nothing about this," Cena admitted. "All I know is the headlines. I'm the one person, the one breathing human being who did not hear bar one of this beef. I haven't heard any music, any tracks, nothing, so this is all new to me. Who won?"

Sharpe began by bringing up Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us." "They play it all the time," he said. "There's not gonna be a football game, a basketball game, or anything that you go to where the home team is winning where you're not gonna hear, 'They're not like us.' Kendrick won. Isn't it the most-played diss in history already? I think it's the biggest song this summer."

Kendrick Lamar Brings Out Dr. Dre For "The Pop Out"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre perform onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon Music, & Free Lunch)

From there, Cena explained that Drake is one of the last rappers he remembers listening to before he moved away from his interest in hip-hop. "I kinda drifted away from hip-hop right around Drake and I always thought Drake is extremely talented," he said. "Again, I love wordplay. I think his stuff is very well thought out, I think he's very poetic, I like the way he adds music into the songs. I don't have enough depth of field to evaluate anybody current. He was like the last one where it becomes fade to nothingness."

Shannon Sharpe & John Cena Speak On Kendrick Lamar & Drake

In addition to his work in the ring and on the big screen, Cena also embarked on a rap career in the 2000s. He dropped his debut album, You Can't See Me, back in 2005. Be on the lookout for further updates on Shannon Sharpe as well as Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.