Shannon Sharpe Takes The High Road With Shaq Following Cringeworthy Diss Track

It looks like Shannon Sharpe will not be dropping his own diss track towards Shaq anytime soon. Shannon Sharpe and Shaq went at it last week after Shaq's comments towards Nikola Jokic during an interview on Inside the NBA. Shaq told Jokic he thought Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deserved the NBA MVP over him in an awkward moment. Sharpe insinuated on his podcast that Shaq is jealous of the big man's success, among other jabs at the TNT commentator. They went back and forth, throwing shade and making posts on social media, and then Shaq dropped a diss track to end the entire feud.

Shaquille O'Neal took a cue from Drake and Kendrick Lamar, whose rap beef had taken over the culture. He took his dispute to the studio following his spat with the host of Club Shay Shay. Shannon Sharpe says he has moved past the beef with Shaq. Shannon Sharpe addressed the feud on Monday at the Webby Awards red carpet. He insists he has nothing to say to Shaq. "I mean, I don't have no problem with Shaq," Sharpe explained to reporters. "He said what he said, I'm ready to move on."

Read More: Shaq Responds To Shannon Sharpe With Explosive Diss Track

Shannon Sharpe Says He Has Nothing Left to Say To Shaq

The feud started after an awkward interview with the 3-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Shaq went in on Shannon Sharpe on Instagram after the ESPN personality called him out. His lengthy post called into question Shannon's Hall of Fame NFL career. Shannon clearly pushed some buttons on the big fella, bringing up his lack of work ethic and the fact he isn't in the GOAT conversation. Shaq wrote on Instagram, "4 rings three finals Mvp top 50 and top 75. google me. All this new success you got, you still under me." Sharpe, of course, responded on his podcast in a pretty measured way. Then Shaq decided to drop a bomb and released a short, cringeworthy diss track aimed at Shannon Sharpe.

Shaq said, "Now I'm done with this," that he was leaving for the Bahamas after sharing the song on Instagram. Shannon is clearly over the whole mess and stands by his comments towards Shaq. This would never have happened if Shaq hadn't disrespected Nikola Jokic, who had just won his third MVP award. Overall, the Shannon Sharpe-Shaq feud was short and entertaining, but it's probably for the best it's done.

Read More: Shaq & Shannon Sharpe Beef, Unpacked

[via]