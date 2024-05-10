Shaq Blasts Shannon Sharpe Over Response To His MVP Comments

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic just won his third MVP, cementing him as one of the best players ever. In Jokic's interview after receiving the award from the TNT basketball crew, Shaq made an interesting comment to the Joker. Shaq told Jokic he thought Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should have won MVP. The Big Aristotle says he didn't mean any disrespect, but it was still an awkward and probably unnecessary moment. Shannon Sharpe, like many others, took issue with Shaq's comments.

Sharpe responded to Shaq on his Nightcap podcast with Chad Ochocinco. The ESPN personality said, "Shaq should have five MVPs." He continued, saying, "He sees a guy like Nikola Jokic that's not as dominant as him, gets three (MVP awards) in four years, I think a part of Shaq is envious of that." Shannon then said that Shaq's credentials make it hard to put him in the all-time player conversations because of his work ethic. Now, He has responded big time on Instagram by throwing some serious heat toward Shannon Sharpe.

Read More: Moniece Slaughter Says Shaq Cheated On Her With Rocsi Diaz and Hoopz

Shaq Throws Shots At Shannon Sharpe

Shaq starts by saying his comments about defending SGA to Jokic weren't disrespectful. He then says Shannon needs to be a top-10 player at his position to even speak on Superman. He then says Shannon Sharpe relies on clickbait and gossip to get where he is and that he is ultimately jealous of him. The TNT commentator lists his credentials and emphasizes that he is worth more than the ESPN talking head. All in all, he is not playing with Shannon Sharpe. His comments were always going to cause controversy, so the question is, why would he say that to Jokic anyway?

Shannon Sharpe will probably be responding soon. The back and forth between himself and Shaq is almost certainly not over. Sharpe is known to deliver some serious body blows if you push him. He may be a little jealous of Jokic, but he may just have felt like he needed to defend SGA. Whatever the case, Jokic has established himself as one of the best bigs ever. Overall, Shaq is definitely someone who would try to rain on his parade a little bit, being a fellow NBA great.

Read More: Shaq Responds After His Ex-Wife Says She Doesnt Know If She Ever Loved Him

[via]