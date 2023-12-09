Shaq Gifts GAWNE A Custom Rolls-Royce After Collab, Rapper Thanks Him

The Chicago MC also spoke on the basketball legend's passion for hip-hop, and how honored he is that he returned to the genre on his track.

Shaquille O'Neal is passionate about many things and many industries, but his love of music is among his most well-documented passions. Whether it's EDM or hip-hop, he's always down to engage with the game, and he recently gave a rare rap verse to Chicago rapper GAWNE for his track "CHAOS." Released on Friday (December 8), it's a song and music video that came about after the former Laker sent the rapper a DM, and they eventually linked up. However, what he probably didn't expect was for Shaw to gift him a $1 million custom Rolls-Royce after they wrapped up their video shoot, but such are the surprises you get when you work with such a legend.

"Shaq, man, it’s the craz*est day of my life," GAWNE says in a clip uploaded to his social media pages. It shows off the maroon-tinged whip in the background, and you can tell by the smile on the MC's face that he may just be right in his assessment. "Shaq just gave me a f***ing Rolls. Goddamn, man. God bless you, Shaq." "It’s yours, my boy. Now I gotta take an Uber," he replied.

Shaq & GAWNE's "CHAOS": Stream

While speaking to Oak Park, GAWNE remarked on what meeting Shaq was like, and what he took away the most from their interactions. "I was blown away by Shaq’s passion for rap,” he shared. “And him making his return to rap with me is such an honor. He was so passionate and loves rap so much, in every single take he was rapping his heart out. It was such a magical experience. Also, I want to shout from the mountain tops how good of a guy Shaquille O’Neal is, as well. As cool as making a song with him was, what I admire the most about him is his character and him as an individual."

GAWNE's New Rolls-Royce: Watch

Meanwhile, what do you think of this new song? Do you think that the NBA superstar should come through with more verses? However you may feel, drop your thoughts in the comments section down below. Also, for the latest news and updates on Shaquille O'Neal and GAWNE, keep checking in with HNHH.

