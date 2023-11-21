Shaq Laments His Size In New Pepsi Ad With Skee-Lo: Watch

Shaq is someone who will commit to any sort of money-making endeavor. Overall, he is a very astute businessman. He is the president of Reebok right now, and he is even the face of numerous brands. From Icy Hot to Papa John's, the former NBA champion knows how to get his face out there. He is worth hundreds of millions of dollars thanks to these endorsements, and he will continue to make money, by any means necessary. Quite frankly, it is a very honorable trait to have.

That said, Shaq just so happens to also be someone who is involved with the likes of Pepsi. Pepsi is one of the biggest brands in the world and they are always coming through with unique ad campaigns. Consequently, it should come as no surprise that they would enlist Shaq for their most recent endeavor. In the "Pepsi Minis" ad below, the basketball star laments about his height. Meanwhile, Skee-Lo comes in to deliver a remix of his hit song "I Wish."

Read More: Blueface Responds To His Mom's Claim That He Got Between Her & Shaq

Shaq x Skee-Lo x Pepsi

“I wish I was a little bit smaller/ A mini Shaq baller/ I wouldn’t have to yell when I talk to a toddler/ I wish I had more legroom on a plane or a train, life is tough when you taller,” Skee-Lo says on the remixed song. It is a cool ad that creates the right marketing opportunity given who Shaq is. Overall, he is a recognizable face, and the contrast between him and mini cans of Pepsi is humorous. Although you don't actually need us to tell you that.

Hopefully, we will get to see more of Shaq soon. Of course, he is always a fixture on Inside The NBA. However, there are plenty of other opportunities for his personality to shine. Let us know what you thought of the ad, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Shaq's Daughter To Announce College Commitment This Weekend