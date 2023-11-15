Draymond Green’s Ejection Gets A Perfect Response From Shaq

Shaq had a hilarious response to the sight of Draymond Green putting Rudy Gobert during a brawl less than two minutes into Warriors-Timberwolves. The Hall of Famer's response came during Inside The NBA's half-time segment. After the team had discussed Clippers-Nuggets, they turned to Shaq. The self-described "best musician in the NBA" proceeded to remix the show's theme song (Cool J's "Mama Said Knock You Out") to reflect Green's actions, instead playing "Mama Said Choke You Out".

The NBA is still yet to announce a punishment for Green, who was ejected alongside teammate Klay Thompson and the Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels. However, on Get Up, Jay Williams said he would not be surprised if the Green was suspended for at least ten games for his behavior. Following the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr defended his player. "As far as the Draymond piece of it, Rudy had his hands on Klay's neck. That's why Draymond went after Rudy." Kerr told reporters.

Shaq Picks Hilarious Halloween Costume For Inside The NBA

However, this is just Shaq's latest piece of hilarity on the show. Last week, he was the far and away winner of the Halloween costume contest between the show's four hosts. Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson both played it safe, going the pop culture route as Top Gun's Iceman and The Godfather's Vito Corleone respectively. Meanwhile, Charles Barkley threw it back to an iconic Kevin Durant insult leveled at him, coming into work as a bus driver. However, Shaq took the cake as he rolled up to set as "Emo Jimmy Butler", a reference to one of the offseason's more viral moments. Everything about the costume was perfect, from the painfully 2000s wig to the fake nose and lip rings.

Butler wasn't playing on Halloween night, with the Heat having lost to the Bucks on the day before. However, it was definitely one of the standout costumes of the evening. Of course, Giannis had set the tone after that Bucks victory, showing up to his post-game press conference dressed as the Hulk. However, perhaps the closest contender to Shaq's meme reference was Victor Wembanyama. The 7"4 Spurs rookie perfectly embodied Slenderman as he rolled up to the team's game against the Suns. In fact, Wemby's outfit was referenced on Inside The NBA, with Barkley roasting Shaq for not knowing who Slenderman was.

