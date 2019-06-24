custom
- MusicShaq Gifts GAWNE A Custom Rolls-Royce After Collab, Rapper Thanks HimThe Chicago MC also spoke on the basketball legend's passion for hip-hop, and how honored he is that he returned to the genre on his track.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearFat Joe Gets Custom Rolls-Royce, Paid $750K For Demanding RequestsThe Terror Squad head honcho is a very particular car enthusiast, and his strict instructions led to a beautiful vehicle. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music2Pac's $200K Custom Crown Ring To Be AuctionedThe ring was worn by 2Pac during his last public appearance.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearA$AP Rocky Treats Himself To $322K Custom "GRIM" Belt: PhotosThe father of one designed the piece himself and had celebrity jeweller Alex Moss bring his vision to life.By Hayley Hynes
- TVMegan Thee Stallion's 2022 BBMAs Looks Were Super Sexy 1 Of 1's Designed By MuglerMugler Meg stepped out in style.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKanye West Spent Over $400,000 On 1-Of-1 Custom Luxury Mercedes-Benz MinivanYe's dad-mobile is a pretty major flex and even has TVs that are big enough for a living room.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsKodak Black Faces Backlash Over Kobe Bryant Helicopter TributeKodak Black is rubbing people the wrong way with his Kobe Bryant-inspired custom helicopter.By Alex Zidel
- GramKodak Black Shows Off His Bossed-Up Custom Tesla Inspired By Kobe BryantKodak Black proudly shows off his new custom Tesla decked out in Lakers colors with a Kobe Bryant tribute.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJayda Cheaves Stuck With Lil Baby's Pink Jeep After Trying To Sell ItJayda seemingly couldn't get rid of the customized car that her ex-boyfriend Lil Baby gifted to her.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsJayda Cheaves Sells Custom Jeep Gifted To Her By Lil BabyJayda says she sold the custom vehicle because she had "an incident" in it one night.By Alex Zidel
- GramJustin Bieber Has The Coolest Car On The RoadJustin Bieber's car looks like a spaceship.By Alex Zidel
- Music21 Savage Keeps The YK Osiris Jokes Coming: "I Bought Everybody The Jacket"The jokes are not letting up on YK Osiris and his custom Gucci jacket, and it looks like 21 Savage just gave his whole crew the "customized" treatment thanks to Photoshop.By Keenan Higgins
- GramLil Yachty Terrorizes YK Osiris' Outfit Choices In Series Of Slanderous PostsLil Yachty continues to send style shots towards YK Osiris following the "Worth It" emcee's very viral "custom" Gucci jacket that had the whole game "joanin" on him.By Keenan Higgins
- Antics21 Savage Roasting YK Osiris Memes Explode On TwitterTwitter is living for 21 Savage roasting Osiris over wearing fake designer. By Madusa S.
- Antics21 Savage & Mustard Roast YK Osiris For Fake Gucci OutfitYK Osiris is being clowned online for his customized Gucci outfit, which 21 Savage and Mustard thought was fake.By Alex Zidel
- GramQuavo Gets Personalized Tesla For Christmas: "Santa Sold Me The Sleigh"Tis' the season to be flexin'. By Aida C.
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner To Start Producing Custom Hand SanitizerKylie Jenner has partnered with Coty Inc, a major stakeholder in her skincare and cosmetic lines, to manufacture custom hand sanitizer for southern California hospitals.By Lynn S.
- RandomKumail Nanjiani's Dad Owns Socks With Shirtless Picture Of His Son On ThemKumail Nanjiani returned home to find an odd pair of socks.By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott Drops "JACKBOYS" Merch, Including Auction For Custom BMWAll the JACKBOYS merch you could dream of. By Noah C
- AnticsDrake Officially Solidifies Himself As "The Lord Of The Rings" With Custom BlingDrake's latest flex could obliterate a small child's retina. By Mitch Findlay
- SneakersAir Jordan 4 "Toy Story 4" Custom Beautifully Pays Homage To WoodyWould you ever cop something like this?By Alexander Cole
- MusicTravis Scott Cops $50,000 Custom “Astroworld” Vending MachineTravis Scott drops $50K on a custom vending machine.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentTravis Scott Steps Into Cereal Market With Customized Reese's PuffsTravis Scott officially has his own cereal.By Aida C.