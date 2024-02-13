Shaquille O’Neal Disses Kanye West With Fiery Post & Delete

Shaquille O’Neal told Kanye West to "stop b*tchin" in a heated comment on the rapper's latest Instagram post, Tuesday. He accused Ye of ducking him at the Super Bowl and told him to "man up." West had posted about entrepreneur Dov Charney when Shaq made the remark.

"DOV CHARNEY IS MY BROTHER AND ME AND MY WIFE’S BUSINESS PARTNER," Ye captioned his post. "WHEN JAMIE SALTER AND EVERYONE ELSE WOULDN’T TAKE MY CALLS HE LET ME SLEEP AT HIS FACTORY DOV CHARNEY JONAH HILL AND JON RAFMAN ARE 3 PEOPLE WHO INSPIRED MY APOLOGY.” In response, Shaq wrote: “Who cares stop b****in and snitchin. i kno u saw me at the Super Bowl i was waiting for u to say something smart. man up. nobody wanna see u cryin man up lil boy.”

Shaquille O’Neal Performs During Toronto International Film Festival

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Shaquille O'Neal aka DJ Diesel performs during RBCxMusic Night with Special Guest DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal) at RBC House Toronto International Film Festival 2023 on September 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Kennedy Pollard/Getty Images for RBC)

It's not the first time Shaq and West have traded shots over the years. Back in 2022, they went back and forth over Kyrie Irving‘s antisemitic remarks on social media. Ye criticized the former NBA star for his apparent business dealings with Jamie Salter. In response, Shaq told him to worry about his own problems. Check out Shaq's latest message for West on social media below.

Shaquille O’Neal Calls Out Kanye West

Shaq's message to West comes after the release of the rapper's new album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 1. Ye dropped the project on Saturday following numerous delays. It features collaborations with YG, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Freddie Gibbs, Quavo, Nipsey Hussle, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, and several more artists. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West and Shaquille O’Neal on HotNewHipHop.

