How Many Kids Does Shaq Have? A Breakdown

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal retired from the court twelve years ago. However, he is still a very relevant figure in the sport, as well as in pop culture. The four-time NBA champion is one of the most decorated players in the sport, and regarded as one of the greatest of all time. Besides his illustrious career, he’s a loving father, and Shaq’s kids are a huge part of his life.

Since his retirement, O’Neal has made more TV appearances, and taken on a few minor roles in film. His musical career as a rapper and disc jockey DJ Diesel has also taken off quite nicely. Shaq’s kids are also scattered across career positions, but the O’Neal family seems to be having a swell time chasing their dreams. However, as expected, there are some basketball players in the clan.

Taahirah O’Neal

The first of Shaq’s kids is Taahirah O’Neal. She was conceived by his ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh, whom he dated for four years in the ‘90s. Taahirah was born on July 19, 1996. Her personal life is mostly private, but it is public knowledge that she took a different career path from her father. She currently works as a communications assistant analyst at PepsiCo, per PEOPLE.

Myles O’Neal

Myles O’Neal is not one of Shaq’s biological kids, but their father-son bond is remarkable. Myles was born on May 8, 1997, to Shaq’s ex-wife, Shaunie Nelson. Indeed Shaquille and Myles are, in fact, stepfather and stepson, but the two have a great relationship. Taking after a couple of his father’s side quests, Myles is a TV personality, DJ, and entertainer.

Shareef O’Neal

Shareef O'Neal is the eldest of Shaq’s biological kids with his ex-wife Shaunie Nelson. He was born on January 11, 2000. Following in his father’s footsteps, Shareef has pursued a basketball career since he was in high school. The 23-year-old now plays collegiate basketball, and was initially at UCLA, before transferring to LSU. The budding basketball star underwent an open-heart surgery in late 2018 that threatened his career in the sport. However, he has since made a full recovery, and is back to making baskets.

Amirah O’Neal

Amirah is the second child O’Neal and Nelson share biologically. She was born on November 13, 2001, and is a collegiate basketball player like her older brother, Shareef. Amirah briefly joined Shareef at LSU, where she played on the basketball team for a season. She has since transferred to Texas Southern University, where she majors in Agricultural Business with an emphasis on International Business.

Shaqir O’Neal

Most of Shaq’s kids are rather private online, save for Shaqir O’Neal. He was born on April 19, 2003, and is a promising, gifted basketball superstar. He attends Texas Southern University, where he plays college basketball. The 20-year-old maintains an active online presence and is considered to be one of the most famous social media influencers among college athletes.

Me’Arah O’Neal

Me’Arah is the youngest of Shaq’s kids. Like the other three children O’Neal and Nelson biologically share, Me’Arah is a basketball player. Me’Arah was born on May 1, 2006, and has shown real talent in basketball. The 17-year-old was recently offered a basketball scholarship at LSU, her father’s alma mater. She has yet to make her decision, but wherever she decides to go, the young star has a bright and promising future.