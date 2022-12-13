Shaq is certainly one of the richest men in the sports world. Overall, he is an incredible businessman who has plenty of investments out there. He has completely dominated the advertisement space, and if there is something he can attach his name to, you know he’s going to do it.

Over the years, Shaq has become one of the most recognizable spokesmen, and it only makes sense that this would translate to ownership. Consequently, there have been various talks about Shaq owning a sports franchise. Whether that be the Phoenix Suns or another squad, the former big man has shown interest in diversifying his portfolio.

Shaquille O’Neal before the qualifying ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Shaq Talks With TMZ

Recently, Shaq spoke on TMZ about both NBA and NFL ownership. The Suns and Washington Commanders are two teams that are up for sale. Subsequently, they are both being pursued by Jeff Bezos. However, Bezos needs partners, and the four-time NBA champ could certainly fit the bill.

“I haven’t had any discussions with my partners, so I can’t make the statement yet, but we’re still looking to be heavily involved in purchasing an NBA team,” Shaq said. As for Football, this is what he had to say:

“Yeah, but this time around when I purchase a team, I want to be heavily involved. I would like it to be in a place where I’m living at. If it ain’t the Dolphins, the Cowboys, or the Raiders, and those teams are way too expensive for me, but my main man JB can write that check!”

Ownership of any kind takes a lot of time, money, and effort. It would be hard for Shaq to manage, however, he certainly seems keen on making it happen. Hopefully, we get to see it soon.

