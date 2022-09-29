Shaq is one of the richest men when it comes to retired NBA players. After retiring from the NBA, Shaq went on to participate in various business endeavors that have turned his net worth into upwards of $400 million. His wealth is truly impressive, and when you think about all of the commercials he does, it is easy to see how he ultimately arrived at that number.

These days, Shaq has been contemplating a purchase of the Phoenix Suns. They are currently up for sale and are worth $1.8 billion. On The Big Podcast with Shaq, the former Lakers superstar revealed he wanted to make a bid, but in the end, he chose not to because of Jeff Bezos. Bezos is looking to buy the team, and Shaq doesn’t want to mess with the richest man in the world.

“I was open [to the idea of purchasing the team] until I saw the initials JB. Let me tell you something, you don’t mess with James Brown, you don’t mess with Jeff Bezos,” Shaq said. “When the boys come on stage, get your a** and go. So, Jeff said he wants it and a couple of other heavy hitters said they want it. I’m not even gonna put my name in the bucket on this one.”

It would be great for the NBA if Shaq could own the team, but for now, he is simply going to hold off. As for Bezos, it still remains to be seen if he will get the team.

