Shaq, AKA Diesel, Drops New EDM Album “Gorilla Warfare”

In addition to being one of the most beloved NBA legends ever, Shaq is also a DJ. For those who may not know, he goes by the DJ name Diesel. Overall, this is an appropriate name as it plays off the whole “Diesel” nickname he had while in the league. Although he may have started his music journey as a rapper, he has done a nice job transitioning over to the EDM world. His sets are chaotic and fans always seek them out. If you see Diesel at an EDM festival, you know it is going to be a very fun time.

That said, the artist has been working on his craft quite a bit as of late. He has been showing off new songs at shows and has even released a couple of singles. Recently, however, Shaq decided to drop a brand-new album for all of his devoted fans out there. As you can see, the new project is called “Gorilla Warfare” and it contains 10 tracks. Although it may be a quick listen, there is definitely a lot to unpack here.

Shaq Is Back As Diesel

This style of EDM will probably get compared to Dubstep. There is a lot going on in these tracks, although this is made for those festival crowds. If you like a lot of texture and computer sounds, then this will be for you. However, if you are more into hip-hop and want to hear the man rap, you are likely to be disappointed. That said, this is a solid listen for those who are just genuinely curious.

Let us know what you think of this Diesel project, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed of all of the biggest releases from the biggest artists in the world.

Tracklist:

Warfare Bang Your Head No Fear Watch Your Back Romany Adventures Heat Middle Fu Kxlla Warzone Hit Em Like

