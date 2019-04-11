edm
- MusicDr. Dre's Son On His EDM Career: "I'm Making Moves"DJ Tyler Young recently opened up about his father's influence, the next steps in his career, and more.By Caroline Fisher
- MixtapesShaq, AKA Diesel, Drops New EDM Album "Gorilla Warfare"The basketball legend turned DJ is back.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSkrillex Pauses Concert After A Fire Breaks Out On StageSkrillex had to pause his show after a light caught on fire above himBy Lavender Alexandria
- Original ContentWho Is KAYTRANADA?KAYTRANDA's genre of music is a blend of multiple musical elements. This gives him a unique sound and adaptability for multiple artists. By Paul Barnes
- SongsWiz Khalifa Joins DVBBS On Their "Sh Sh Sh (Hit That)" SingleAfter the original version blew up on TikTok, the EDM producers tapped Wiz for their own spin on it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsWuki & Smokepurpp Team Up For Energetic New Track "Birdz"Smokepurpp delivers his signature energy to Wuki's latest EDM banger "Birdz."By Alexander Cole
- MusicBassnectar Retires From Music After Multiple Sexual Misconduct AllegationsNo more Bass.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicCheat Codes Enlists Trippie Redd, Blackbear & PRINCE$$ ROSIE For "No Service In The Hills"A good excuse to curve calls for anyone living in Los Angeles. By Keenan Higgins
- NewsGunna Continues His Run With NGHTMRE Cut "Cash Cow"NGHTMRE conjures up a crazy backdrop for young Gunna. By Mitch Findlay
- SneakersNike Launches Air Max 270 React "Music Pack" Inspired By Hip-Hop & Other GenresThat Reggae colorway is looking clean.By Kyle Rooney
- NewsDJ Snake's "Carte Blanche" Features Cardi B, Bryson Tiller, 21 Savage & MoreThe dance album of the summer.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosWaka Flocka Flame's "Turn It To A Rave" Is A Full-On Fever DreamWaka Flaka Flocka enters the mindset of a raging EDM enthusiast.By Devin Ch
- MusicWiz Khalifa, Young Thug & Future Headline The 2019 Breakaway Music FestivalThe 2019 Breakaway Music Festival comes to the table with a talented roster.By Devin Ch
- NewsLil Baby & Rich The Kid Ride The Frenetic EDM "Wave" With Party FavorParty Favor enlists the help of Lil Baby and Rich The Kid on "Wave."By Devin Ch
- NewsA$AP Ferg & Juicy J Link Up On Party Favor's "Wait A Minute"Party Favor drops off some new heat ahead of his upcoming project. By Aron A.
- MixtapesMarshmello & SOB X RBE "Roll The Dice" Over Big Coachella WeekendMarshmello's buzz gets exponentially bigger with the release of "Roll The Dice" with SOB X RBE.By Devin Ch
- NewsRich The Kid, Bhad Bhabie & 24hrs Link Up On "Whatcha Gon Do"Benzi recruits Rich The Kid, Bhad Bhabie, and 24 Hrs. for his latest record.By Aron A.