Dr. Dre’s Son On His EDM Career: “I’m Making Moves”

Recently, Dr. Dre's son Tyler Young and his collaborator RMN sat down for a chat with TMZ, opening up about his journey to becoming an EDM artist. He revealed that although his roots are really planted in hip hop, largely due to his father's influence, he's decided to forge his own path outside of the genre. Young then describes being exposed to EDM by a friend as a teenager, saying that the rest was history.

He later went on to pursue EDM as a career option in his late 20s. "And now we're here," he explains. "Making moves out in Europe, pushing." Luckily for Young, his father is in full-support of his career. "He started in EDM to be honest," he says. "So, he's skilled in his own right, for sure. But, I've kind of just been taking it in my own hands."

Tyler Young Speaks On His Music Career

Young says that Dr. Dre is excited about his new EDM venture, but makes it clear that he's set on creating a path for himself. "All I can do is just push from here," he also adds. "It may come, it may not. But those perspectives don't really matter to me, I'm just about the music." This weekend, Young will be performing his first-ever set in Scotland.

Though Dr. Dre's son is mixing things up with a career in EDM, the 58-year-old has been calling back to the '90s lately. Currently, he's working alongside Snoop Dogg on a follow-up to his 1993 hit debut, Doggystyle. The upcoming LP, Missionary, is set for release sometime this year, though it's yet to have an official release date. According to The D.O.C., “It sounds like what Snoop’s next record would’ve been like on Death Row, that’s what it sounds like.” What do you think of Dr. Dre's son venturing into EDM? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Dr. Dre.

