- MusicTravis Scott Rocks The Crowd By Performing Playboi Carti's "BACKR00MS" And Playing "2024" In The Club: WatchBoth of these songs have been huge for Carti. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKid Capri Net Worth 2023: What Is The DJ Icon Worth?Explore Kid Capri's influential career as a DJ and producer, carving a unique niche in hip-hop and amassing a million-dollar net worth.By Axl Banks
- ViralWill Ferrell Plays Kanye West & Jay-Z While DJing Frat PartyNo one knows what the actor at a Sigma Alpha Mu party in California means, but it's provocative: it gets the people going.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDr. Dre's Son On His EDM Career: "I'm Making Moves"DJ Tyler Young recently opened up about his father's influence, the next steps in his career, and more.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDJ Issues Apology To Gunplay For Playing 50 Cent On His BirthdayHe said that he's a young guy who wasn't aware of the history between Gun and Fif.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGunplay Apologizes For Viral Incident After DJ Played 50 Cent At Birthday CelebrationThe rapper thanked his wife for her support and said that he never meant to cause anyone in the vicinity harm.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGunplay Threatens To Shoot Up Club After DJ Plays 50 Cent SongThe rapper went scorched earth on the poor soul who thought it was a good idea to bump Fif in his vicinity.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIce Spice's Producer Gets Clowned For SetupFans on Twitter pointed out the setup of Ice Spice's DJ at Wireless festival.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicT.I. Tells DJ To Play One Of His Hits, He Plays Destiny's Child InsteadT.I. wasn't pleased with the DJ.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicWiz Khalifa Breaks Silence Following DJ Incident In LAWiz Khalifa admits his actions were "a bit much." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureOG Ron C Joins Kid Capri In Calling Out Wiz Khalifa: "ENUFF IS ENUFF"Bootleg Kev came to Khalifa's defence, but OG Ron C didn't want to hear it.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralKid Capri Slams Wiz Khalifa Over DJ Rant: "I’d Have Swung On You Right Away"Khalifa was less than pleased when LA DJs failed to play music from his new "Multiverse" album.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSnoop Dogg Turned Down $2M To DJ At Michael Jordan's PartySnoop Dogg reflects on missing his $2M opportunity to meet Michael Jordan. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDJ Scratch Says He's Going To Be On "Verzuz" Tonight With Big Daddy KaneDJ Scratch says Big Daddy Kane has asked him to DJ on tonight's "Verzuz" battle.By Cole Blake
- SportsConor McGregor Allegedly Attacked Italian DJ UnprovokedConor McGregor reportedly broke Francesco Facchinetti's nose for no reason on Sunday.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentRise & Grind: BlueBucksClan Talk L.A. Hip-Hop, "Clan Virus 2," Connecting With QuavoSouth Central's BlueBucksClan joins us for this week's "Rise & Grind" where they discuss their athletic past, "Clan Virus 2," working with Quavo, and the state of L.A. hip-hop. By Aron A.
- NewsD-Nice Returns With Ne-Yo And Kent Jones On "No Plans For Love"The upbeat track will inevitably become a summer hit. By hnhh