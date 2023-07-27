DJ Issues Apology To Gunplay For Playing 50 Cent On His Birthday

Gunplay recently set the Internet slightly ablaze after popping off on a DJ who played 50 Cent on his birthday. Moreover, the DJ in question, sometimes called DJ 305 and other times DJ Juice, took to Instagram on Tuesday (July 26) to apologize for his lack of judgement and knowledge. “I just wanna take this time out to talk about what happened at G5ive the other day,” the DJ began. “Just want to send my sincere apologies to Gunplay, his wife, and whole team. I’m a young guy, I wasn’t aware of what was going on, and it was just a bad time, a bad moment that just happened.

“I take full responsibility and I apologize for anything that happened that day,” he continued. “It’s made me a better DJ, made me a better man, and to understand what to be aware of in my surroundings. Once again, I wanna take this time and apologize to Gunplay, I meant no disrespect, boss. You know, I rock with you, I rock MMG, Black Bottle Boys, and all of that. So hopefully we can move forward, it’s love, if we can’t, it’s all love, too. So stay up, stay blessed, everybody.”

DJ’s Apology To Gunplay

Furthermore, Gunplay came through with an apology of his own. “After the bottles girls brought out our bottles and ones, DJ Juice started to shout me out for my birthday and started to play ‘Many Men’ by 50 Cent,” he wrote. “At this point I just vibed out and let it play. DJ Juice decided to shout my name out once more and play ‘I Smell A P***y’ by 50 Cent. At this point I felt disrespected and tried. How I reacted is clear in the video. I never once intentionally pushed my wife or wanted to cause her harm. The clip that went viral was the end of the altercation. I didn’t know who was touching me and wanted them off.

“G5Miami owner Rick Tayler has not only extended an [apology], DJ Juice was fired and not paid for the set,” the 44-year-old continued.. “I apologize to the innocent bystanders who were threatened in my moment of rage. I love by wife and my fans. Don Logan.” “To my fans and wife I apologize and love y’all,” he captioned his post. “@discorick_kids & G5Miami thank you for all the love and support.” For more news and the latest updates on Gunplay, check back in with HNHH.

