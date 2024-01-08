Travis Scott Rocks The Crowd By Performing Playboi Carti's "BACKR00MS" And Playing "2024" In The Club: Watch

Two of the biggest rappers in the world right now just continue to reach new heights every day it seems. Travis Scott is still riding high from the release of his widely-celebrated album, UTOPIA. Just a couple of days ago he put out some NSFW visuals for one of the wildest bangers on the record, "TOPIA TWINS," with up-an-comer Rob49 and 21 Savage. Then, just a short time before that, he hopped on Playboi Carti's single "BACKR00MS." That song is presumedly going to make its way to Carti's upcoming record, Music.

The Georgia rapper has been dropping track after track on social media and YouTube, sending his fans into a frenzy. Even as elusive as Carti is, the moment he drops anything the Vamps come out in droves to support. That is how you know he remains in high demand. Obviously, Travis knows this and he has great love and respect for him.

Travis Brings Playboi's "BACKR00MS" And "2024" To Life

To show his support, Scott decided to put on a wild performance of their newest collab at a recent UTOPIA tour stop. You can check out the rowdy display in the Twitter link. Then, in the Instagram video, the Houston native plays DJ at a club. One of the songs he spun was the song that got the rollout started for Carti. "2024" had the crowd rocking as well.

Will this upcoming project be his best one yet? Is "BACKR00MS" his and Scott's best collaboration ever?

