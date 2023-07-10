Ice Spice is quickly becoming one of the biggest stars in all of music. Over the weekend one of England’s biggest rap fests took place, Wireless Festival in London. Alongside superstars like Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert, Spice also performed at the festival. While fans in attendance seemed to enjoy her performance some fans online watching the live stream of the festival noticed something else. One of the rapper’s go-to producers Riot came along to serve as her live DJ. But when an angle of his live set-up was broadcasted to fans they couldn’t believe how minimal it was.

In a tweet accompanied by a picture of his scant DJ table, a fan cracked a joke. “Ice Spice DJ with the least demanding tech rider in Wireless history,” the tweet says. It started to take off online as fans couldn’t believe how little tech Riot had on display compared to a lot of live DJs. The post went even more viral once Riot quote tweeted it with his own response clarifying things. “cs i’m not a dj 😭,” his response tweet read. Clearly, Riot is more comfortable behind the boards in a recording studio than working the turntables at a festival.

Ice Spice’s DJ Explains

cs i’m not a dj 😭 https://t.co/rkylqkPUfJ — RIOT (@riotusa_) July 8, 2023

Like many of the biggest girls in hip-hop Ice Spice finds almost everything she does being scrutinized online. She shared some new fit pics with fans from her trip to London for the festival at the start of the weekend. She also sparked some controversy when a video of her during the BET Awards went viral. During a performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of rap, Ice Spice was glued to her phone instead of watching the performance. It sparked a debate among fans about whether not watching the other performers during the show was okay.

While she’s gone viral for posts made online, she’s matched it with tons of success on the charts. She just debuted her Barbie movie soundtrack song “Barbie World” in the top 10 of the Hot 100. It’s already her 4th top-10 single of 2023. What do you think of Ice Spice’s DJ’s setup? Let us know in the comment section below.

