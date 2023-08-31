Dr. Dre Partners With Jimmy Iovine For Atlanta Learning Center

The partnership between Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine dates back decades. Together, they have made billions from their music careers and other businesses, including Apple’s acquisition of the Beats headphone brand. Now, they’re teaming up to put their efforts to good use. Recently, the industry heavyweights came together to give back to Atlanta youth. According to Atlanta News First, the pair partnered with iconic producer Dallas Austin to break ground on their Innovational Learning Center at Frederick Douglass High School.

Named the “Iovine and Young Center,” after Iovine and Dre. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romell Young, the center’s curriculum will offer students “a different learning model.” Students can begin enrolling in the program next school year. “We believe we’re going to give these kids an advantage, a different type of education. So, you all can sell these kids, go out there and say you want these kids. Because the modern job needs these kids. That’s why,” Iovine said during a press conference.

“The Modern Job Needs These Kids,” Iovine Says

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 28: Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine attend a basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

He continued: “Me and Dre think big. We think everybody in the world’s going to learn like this well, maybe! We never thought everybody in the world would wear our headphones, but they did.” Similar to Iovine, Ariel Brumant, a senior, said the program will help shine a light on her and her fellow peers. “We don’t have as much opportunities as other schools have,” she said.

This marks the second school the two have invested in. Back in 2021, Iovine and Dr.Dre came together to open up a public high school in South Los Angeles. The high school, the Iovine and Young Center Integrated Design, Technology, and Entrepreneurship Magnet, is based at Audubon Middle School in the Leimert Park neighborhood, according to the L.A. Times. “Here’s a place that you can go where there’s something that you can learn that you’re really interested in,” Dre told the publication.

