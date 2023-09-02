Rap Duo Coyote Team Up For The Collab Of A Lifetime With Shaquille O’Neal On “3 Lokos”

The rap combo of brothers Ladies Love Guapo and Ricky Blanco is fairly new to the Los Angeles rap scene. They started releasing music to streaming platforms about three years ago, and they have already recruited a legend to their newest single. “3 Lokos” features NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal, who if you were not aware is big in the music scene. The Diesel is also a DJ and longtime rapper, releasing his first song back in 1993, “(I Know I Got) Skillz.” That song would appear on his first studio album, Shaq Diesel.

Shaq quickly followed up a year later with his second full-length, Shaq-Fu: Da Return. However, he would take a long break from rapping until a few years past his retirement in 2011. In fact, 2016 was the next time he would hop on a beat. “My Squads Lit” by Pairanoid and Kryoman was the first track he would appear on in over 22 years. Since then, the Big Aristotle has become a massive DJ, packing outdoor shows and sending fans into moshpits. All of this history brings us to this new track from Coyote, “3 Lokos.”

Listen To “3 Lokos” By Coyote And Shaquille O’Neal

According to TMZ, Shaq has been a fan of theirs for quite a while. Over time they formed a relationship, and the three of them began to work together in the studio. “[Shaq] was like as long as it’s some hardcore stuff, I’m down. So we made a hardcore hip hop ’90s-type song and we’re like ‘Bro, let’s send it to Shaq,’ and he got on it, did his thing, he spit like 32 bars. He went off!” Ladies Love Guapo said. Shaq certainly goes crazy over the aggressive instrumental. Shockingly, he does not curse one time, making it even more impressive. Hopefully, we get more moments like this from the Shaqtus.

Quotable Lyrics:

Y'all forgot I'm the doc go get your dictionaries Then you get your pictures ready for obituaries Unpredictable penmanship is the principle Invincible to any instruments I put my mental to

